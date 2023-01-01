Jet Pack in flying form ahead of Harrington Cup

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett doesn't bring a lot of runners to Taree, but when he does it's worth taking note because they're usually ready to be very competitive.
Jet Pack is flying for Crockett at the moment, with wins at its last two starts at Mudgee and Scone, and will run in the feature race - the Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1300 metres - at tomorrow's meeting.
Crockett won the race last year with Unrestricted, so he knows which type of horse it takes to succeed in the event and he believes that if Jet Pack can handle the rise in class it will run well.
But he is perhaps even more optimistic about the chances of Turnaway breaking through for its first win in the XXXX Gold Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1400m.
Jet Pack and Turnaway were both recently transferred to Crockett from other trainers and based on their records appear to be thriving in their new surrounds.
Turnaway has had two runs for Crockett for a second and a third - the four-year-old gelding's only placings in his five-start career - and Jet Pack has had four starts for the trainer for two wins and a second.
Crockett has had just the nine runners at Taree so far this season for two wins and three placings.
"I don't go up to Taree a lot," he said. "Normally, if I go there it's because I've got one that's ready to win and there's not much else around for it.
"Jet Pack looks to be heading in the right direction and the timing is right for him to try to step up a grade and Turnaway is going really well and the conditions of that maiden suit him, so I thought we may as well head up there with both."
The Crockett stable has hit form recently, including a rare trifecta in a TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick, and he is hoping to build on that form in the New Year - starting at Taree.
"Jet Pack was pretty well placed at his last two starts for those wins - the races weren't that strong - and now he's forced into harder races, but that's the only step you can take," Crockett said.
"Those two wins were both over 1100 metres and he's going out to 1300 now, but I don't see that as an issue. It should suit him at this stage of his prep.
"This is where you find out where he's really at, but I'm very happy with him and that's why he's going around again."
*Gates open 11am. Entry $10. Buses available from Harrington and Old Bar - check Manning Valley Race Club site on Facebook. Full TAB, bookmaker and bistro facilities. Patrons encouraged to dress casually for a beach-themed day.
