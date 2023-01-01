Manning River Times
Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup preview

By Greg Prichard
Updated January 2 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Jet Pack in flying form ahead of Harrington Cup

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett doesn't bring a lot of runners to Taree, but when he does it's worth taking note because they're usually ready to be very competitive.

