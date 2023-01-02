The John Gollan Day festival at Harrington this year included an exhibition of historical photographs.
John Gollan Day, celebrated on January 1, featured markets in the morning and concluded with a fireworks display.
Wingham Farmers Market, Wingham Baptist Church, Saturday, January 7 from 8am; Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, January 7 from 8am; Gloucester Farmers Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, January 14 from 8am; Johns River Country Market, Johns River Community Hall, Saturday, January 14 from 8am; Coomba Growers, Coomba Aquatic Club, Saturday, January 14 from 9am; Forster Town Market, Town Park, Sunday, January 15 from 8am; Burrell Creek Market, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, January 15 from 9am; Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, Saturday, January 21 from 8am; The Hub Markets, showground, Saturday, January 21 from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Market, showground, Saturday, January 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.