The annual John Gollan Day Festival and Fireworks returned to Harrington on January 1, 2023.
The day began with markets on Oxley Reserve.
The festival program included live music, food stalls, carnival rides, fireworks and an historical photo exhibition.
Today Monday (January 2), the historical photo exhibition continus along with the sideshow and carnival rides.
This event is presented the Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association.
