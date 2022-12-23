Manning River Times
Bucketts Way roadworks completed

December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Bucketts Way - Upper Avon to Woods Street. Picture supplied.

Roadworks on the Bucketts Way south of the township of Stratford are now complete.

