Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom Car Club raising money for charity

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom Club has been out donating more than just rubber to the road, giving more that $12,000 to local charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.