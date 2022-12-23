As we head into the holiday season, MidCoast Council is asking the community to consider alternatives to reduce waste.
Australians produce 30 per cent more waste at Christmas than during the rest of the year.
Wrapping paper, packaging, and food waste produce vast amounts of carbon emissions and greenhouse gases. When discarded, all natural resources used in producing, processing, transporting, preparing and storing are also wasted.
"Across the Mid Coast, we see an increase in littering during the busy summer holiday period," council's waste services manager David Rees said.
"We ask that you take your rubbish with you when picnicking or leaving a public event. Be mindful of the natural environment while out and about enjoying yourself."
Excess recycling bin items like paper, cardboard, glass bottles and jars, steel and aluminium cans and hard plastic bottles can be taken to a council waste facility free of charge.
Residents and visitors can reduce waste by using reusable containers, cutlery and cups for picnics and outings.
For more information about bins and waste visit council's website https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Waste-and-recycling
All MidCoast Waste Management Centres are closed on Christmas Day.
