Money from the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust will be used to improve access to the Manning River at Bootawa.
MidCoast Council has received $172,835 to upgrade the existing public road access to the Manning River at Moores Road, Bootawa.
Fishers across NSW will benefit from a $6.1 million investment from the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust.
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the annual grants program puts fishers' licence fees to work by reinvesting them into projects that will benefit the area.
"The great thing about this program is that it draws directly on the knowledge and experience of our passionate Myall Lakes fishing community to identify opportunities that will make a real difference locally," Mr Bromhead said.
inister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said 43 new projects will be delivered under the program.
"More than one million anglers across our State take to our waterways each year and these projects will improve the health and vitality of our local fisheries," Mr Saunders said.
"The recreational fishing sector contributes more than $3.4 billion to the NSW economy, while increasing tourism and business opportunities and accounting for more than 14,000 full-time jobs.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting the industry, through these grants programs, which will provide a welcome boost through improved infrastructure."
The next round of Recreational Fishing Trust grants will be advertised in early 2023 and anglers and community groups are encouraged to start thinking of ideas for projects that could improve fishing in their community.
For more information on Recreational Fishing Trust Grants and other grant programs please visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au
