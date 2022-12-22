Manning River Times
Home/News

Moores Road Bootawa upgrade for Manning River access

December 22 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Money from the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust will be used to improve access to the Manning River at Bootawa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.