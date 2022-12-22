A residential home unit in Taree has been severely damaged by a fire that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Fire and Rescue Taree were called to the property at 14 Frances Street just before 5.30am where they discovered a fiercely burning fire on the top floor of a two storey block of units.
Fortunately the unit was unoccupied.
Upon arriving, fire crews deployed an exterior offensive hose line to reduce the intensity of the fire before crews on a second line of hose were able to force entry to the unit and gain control of the fire and carry out a search of the premises.
Fire and Rescue Taree were supported by personnel from Fire and Rescue Wingham, as well as police and ambulance throughout the operation.
Residents from adjoining units were safely evacuated. The units were saved from fire damage but have been affected by smoke and water.
Fire crews expressed their thanks to neighbours who raised the alarm, while also urging people to take care with candles and Christmas decorations throughout the festive season.
Fire and Rescue Taree commander Peter Willard emphasised the need to maintain safety in homes throughout the Christmas and holiday period.
"Take care with the use of candles, and obviously have a working smoke alarm," Commander Willard said.
"Don't overload your power boards for your Christmas lights, don't piggyback double adapters and switch off your displays when you go to bed."
Commander Willard also warned of the dangers of leaving battery operated rechargeable toys on charge overnight as well as having chargers and mobile phones on a hard surface when they're charging.
"What we really want is everyone to have a safe, peaceful Christmas.
"I want my crew to have a safe peaceful Christmas and we want the people of Taree to have a safe and peaceful Christmas."
For information on how to best protect your home from fire, visit the NSW Fire and Rescue website: fire.nsw.gov.au
