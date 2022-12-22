Manning River Times
Home/News

Frances street Taree unit damaged in fire

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unit in Frances street Taree was severely damaged by fire. Picture NSW Fire and Rescue. Picture supplied

A residential home unit in Taree has been severely damaged by a fire that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.