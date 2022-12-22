Manning River Times
Christmas fishing report by Ian Pereira

By Ian Pereira
December 23 2022 - 3:30am
On the beaches chopper tailor are on the bite on bait and lures. File picture

Outside fishing has improved in the last few days.

