Outside fishing has improved in the last few days.
Small snapper have been caught from the close-in reefs to the north while larger specimens to 80 centimetres have been taken in deep water to 70 metres.
There are some mahi mahi around the FAD and plenty of undersize kingfish out in 60m of water.
Water temperature is 22 degrees Celsius.
On the beaches chopper tailor are on the bite on bait and lures and some good size salmon are also being caught with the tailor. Bream have been bagged at Harrington beach on worm baits.
In the estuary bream and flathead continue to bite well, bream on baits, flathead on soft plastics.
Crabs are back on the menu, with good size mangroves being trapped up around Croki.
The weather conduction should be good around the Christmas-Boxing Day period, with north to north-east winds and no southerlies.
Days should be clear with no rain.
Happy Christmas
