NOMINATIONS for the Taree Australia Day awards are now open.
There are five categories:
The services to sport award is open replaces the Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year. This will now be presented at a function to be held on March 3.
Nomination forms are at Club Taree Website for download or Essential Tax and Accounting 22 Pulteney Street or Centrepoint Café. Nominees must reside in the Manning Valley to be eligible.
Nominations close on January 9.
The January 26 awards will again be held at the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park, starting at 9am. This year markets will be held in the park following the award function and the festivities, then a concert at the RiverStage that evening. As was the case this year, the concert will conclude with a fireworks display at 9pm.
The festivities will again be organised by the Combined Services Clubs of Taree.
Grahame 'Jock' Martin from Manning Point was the 2022 citizen of the year, honoured for his tireless work during the flood crisis at Manning Point the previous year.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
