Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Australian Day nomination sought in five categories

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Citizen of the year, Grahame 'Jock' Martin at this year's function.

NOMINATIONS for the Taree Australia Day awards are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.