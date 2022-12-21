Manning River Times
Northern NSW Football name Peter Haynes as interim CEO

Updated December 21 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 4:05pm
Peter Haynes. Picture supplied

Peter Haynes will be interim boss of Northern NSW Football following the departure of long-serving chief executive David Eland this month.

