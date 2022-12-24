Manning River Times
Captain Kindness, the young stranger helping grieving pet owners

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
December 24 2022 - 12:00pm
Captain Kindness' signature calling card is a posy of flowers and a handwritten note which he leaves at his local vet to pass on to a grieving pet owner.

There's a kind stranger in the Upper Hunter, who's become known around the town of Muswellbrook as "Captain Kindness". It's the name left on handwritten condolences notes attached to posies of fresh flowers for local vets to give to grieving pet owners.

