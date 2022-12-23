Following the announcement earlier this month Southern United Football Club (SUFC) had been invited to join Newcastle Football Zone League 2, the club is extending its training and trials period.
Pre-season training and trials for all current and interested new players will begin on Tuesday, January 17 from 5.30pm at the Forster Sports Complex in Lake Street.
"In joining the Newcastle Leagues, SUFC hopes to provide a pathway for developing players with professional coaching by highly qualified, licensed coaches, and also offer the quality of competition that the Newcastle Leagues provide, while still being able to live locally," SUFC president, John Mansour said.
Mr Mansour said the invitation followed a successful inaugural season in the 2022 Coastal Premier League.
He said league 2 was the entry point for clubs aspiring to play senior football at the highest level in northern NSW.
We are entering this league with the aim of eventually achieving promotion to the highest level we can participate in.- Southern United president, John Mansour
"This has never been achieved before by any Football Mid North Coast member club.
"We are entering this league with the aim of eventually achieving promotion to the highest level we can participate in.
"This is a fantastic challenge, but also a great opportunity to be exposed to not only new and worthy competitors but also to showcase our talented local players to bigger metropolitan clubs that are often hungry to find new recruits to play at an even higher level."
For further details contact coach, Johathon Newman coach.sufc2428@gmail.com or John Mansour on 0409 991 260.
