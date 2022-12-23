Manning River Times
Pre-season training and trials will begin on Tuesday, January 17

December 23 2022 - 12:00pm
John Mansour.

Following the announcement earlier this month Southern United Football Club (SUFC) had been invited to join Newcastle Football Zone League 2, the club is extending its training and trials period.

