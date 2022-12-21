Mid Coast boaties can dispose of expired marine flares on Sunday, January 8.
Flares contain hazardous materials that must be disposed of correctly. They cannot be placed in any waste bin.
Transport for NSW provides this safe, free and convenient disposal program for expired flares.
Collection points will be on Sunday, January 8 at:
Marine flares are used in boating emergencies as a signal for help, and to assist with establishing a vessel's location. Most have a use-by-date of three years from manufacture and need to be replaced. Penalties apply if flares are not replaced within their expiry period. It is also an offence to set off flares except in the case of an emergency.
"Flares should not be placed in any waste bin. Many people think they can, but flares are highly flammable and can cause injury, fire and damage to property. Flares are also hazardous for the environment if they end up in our landfill," explained David Rees, MidCoast Council's Waste Services Manager.
Transport for NSW will provide this free collection service again in April. For more information and to view collection locations, visit https://bit.ly/3xdzZUT
Collection points in April will be,
If you are looking to dispose of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) visit www.beacons.amsa.gov.au
MidCoast Waste Management Centres offer free disposal of expired fire extinguishers. To find out more about free disposal of household problem waste visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or www.epa.nsw.gov.au
