Transport for NSW marine flare disposal service

January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Transport for NSW will be providing disposal points for expired marine flares in January and April 2023. Picture supplied.

Mid Coast boaties can dispose of expired marine flares on Sunday, January 8.

