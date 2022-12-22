It is on again. After a long break due to COVID the "Blast from the Past Reunion" will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The reunion is for current and past Lansdowne Public School students and families, teachers, P and C and staff members to come along and enjoy a get together and reconnect with each other.
Make sure to mark this date on your calendars. It will be a bring a plate and drinks and nibbles event. There will be more information in the new year.
If you have not already seen the Christmas lights around the streets of Lansdowne, then please do. There are some beautiful displays to see. The children will love them.
Just in case you are still looking for those last-minute Christmas gifts to purchase why not consider getting tickets for one of the Upper Lansdowne Hall's future entertainment events that are so very popular.
They have a wide range of music coming up early in the new year. Even if you are all organised for presents for others, book a ticket or two for yourself.
Their first event for 2023 will be "The Jellyman's Daughter" who are a unique band from Edinburgh and will be appearing at the hall on Friday evening, January 6 commencing at 7pm.
Check out the Upper Lansdowne hall's web page for all the details. Phone Rita for bookings on 02 5591 6017.
Have a safe and happy Christmas every one.
