Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
December 23 2022 - 10:00am
Students and families, teachers, P and C and staff members are invited to reconnect with each other at the Blast from the Past reunion next April. File picture

It is on again. After a long break due to COVID the "Blast from the Past Reunion" will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

