A man has been charged following a fatal assault in Taree earlier this month.
Police say at about 11pm on Sunday, December 4, emergency services were called to Frances Street, Taree, after reports of an assault.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 23-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was taken to the Manning Base Hospital before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police were notified that the man died in hospital on Friday, December 16.
About 2:30pm on Tuesday, December 20, officers from Manning/Great Lakes Police District arrested a 26-year-old man at Forster Police Station.
He has been charged with assault causing death, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and demand property with menaces with intent to steal.
The man was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court today Wednesday, December 21.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
