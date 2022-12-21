For everyone in the Hallidays Point area, keep an eye out this Christmas Eve as you might just see Santa on a fire truck.
That's right, the man in red with the long white beard is planning on hitching a ride with the Diamond Beach RFS Brigade to visit the streets around Black Head and Diamond Beach from about 3.30pm.
From there he'll be heading towards Tallwoods and Seascape from about 4.30pm.
Sources from within the RFS have reported sighting elves loading lollies onto fire trucks which is generally considered a good indication of the jolly one's imminent arrival.
Children living in these areas are advised to listen out for a siren on Saturday afternoon and get ready to wave to Santa.
There just might be some lollies in it for you.
