Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Santa comes to Hallidays Point this Christmas Eve

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa will be putting his sleigh aside and hitching a ride with the Diamond Beach RFS as he visits Hallidays Point this Christmas Eve. Picture by RFS.

For everyone in the Hallidays Point area, keep an eye out this Christmas Eve as you might just see Santa on a fire truck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.