Manning River Times
Home/News

All the news from Tinonee brought to you by Pam Muxlow

By Pam Muxlow
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric Richards with wife Mave at the Wingham RSL Meeting the day before his birthday on December 15. Picture supplied.

Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall was decorated with all things Christmas when the Taree Quota Club held their annual Christmas dinner there on the evening of Saturday, December 17, which was catered for by members of the hall committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.