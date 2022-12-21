Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall was decorated with all things Christmas when the Taree Quota Club held their annual Christmas dinner there on the evening of Saturday, December 17, which was catered for by members of the hall committee.
Some 36 members, including husbands and partners, enjoyed the sit down dinner and activities that made for a fun night for all.
Happy 90th birthday wishes
Well known man about town, Eric Richardson OAM, of Wingham reached the remarkable milestone of 90 years young on Thursday, December 15.
He was extended congratulations by his fellow Wingham RSL Sub-branch members at the monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14 and I hear he was also guest of honour at a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, December 17 at Club Taree. Hope it was a memorable event and that Eric makes it to his 100th.
Maddelena family gathering
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall was the venue for a Maddalena gathering on Sunday lunchtime.
Over the years there have been a number of Maddalena families who have lived in Tinonee and the Manning District.
I am sure it would have been a great time enjoyed by all, recalling the many good times shared.
Museum closure December 21 to January 10
Tinonee Historical Society held their Christmas break-up morning tea on Tuesday, December 20 and this will now see the cuseum closed for its annual holiday break until Tuesday, January 10, 2023 when members hope to welcome visitors who have come to the Manning to enjoy our great part of New South Wales.
Farewell to Mrs Margaret Mary Green
Family members and friends gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wingham on Thursday, December 15 to say their final farewells to Nan Green, Aunt Mary or Mrs Green who passed away on December 1 at the grand age of 94 years.
Rev Brian Ford conducted the service with eulogies being delivered by children and grandchildren of a much loved lady. Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin delivered the eulogy on behalf of the Wingham RSL and auxiliary of which Mary had been a long time valued member.
Mary was laid to rest in the Wingham Cemetery beside her late husband Henry who had predeceased her many years ago.
Christmas wishes to all my readers
With Christmas just a few days away I extend to all my readers the compliments of the season and hope that Christmas and New Year will be everything you wish for with good health, happiness and safety. Many thanks to Toni Bell at the Manning River Times and her staff who continue to put the local newspaper together; not everyone has modern technology and many still prefer to read the hard copy of the paper.
