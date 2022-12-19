They couldn't have scripted a better conclusion to a competition's return after a two-year hiatus.
Port Greens manufactured a way to defend a target of 161 to claim champion status over Wild Aces in the grand final of Last Man Stands T20 cricket tournament in Port Macquarie.
Manning all-rounder Jade Stace (3-13 and 44 not out) did his best to get Wild Aces across the line, but a destructive 41 off 15 balls from Muhammad Ahsan Khan proved decisive.
Regional manager Alex Vallentine said Stace claimed player-of-the-match honours.
"It's rare for the player-of-the-match to come from a losing team, but he did his best to get his team over the line with bat and ball," he said.
"In our first year back to have a grand final where 320 runs [are scored] overall and to only have one run in it... unbelievable."
LMS is a two hour, eight-a-side, T20 cricket game for all abilities. It is played in cricket grounds globally and is the world's largest and widest-reaching amateur cricket league.
Founded in 2005, the competition reaches more than 180,000 players with franchise operations established around the world.
LMS was first played in Port Macquarie in 2017, with the competition growing in popularity throughout the years until it was halted by the pandemic.
Vallentine is hopeful the competition can now take off in the Hastings region with the next tournament set to start on January 15.
"We're attracting more numbers and word of mouth has been really strong around town," he said.
"We're already looking at two more teams joining in the January comp. It's the most fun and shortest format of cricket around."
Each team in LMS is made up of eight players including a wicket-keeper and bowler. Only three fielders are allowed on any side of the field at any one time.
"To have those final two teams so close is a great way to attract new teams in the January season. It's great to have LMS back and to show the excitement of it here today."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.