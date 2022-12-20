An appeal by MidCoast Councillor Dheera Smith to members of the community, businesses and investors to open up the short term accommodation market to help ease the growing rental crisis received unanimous support from fellow councillors at during the December council meeting.
"I am asking for the council to approve a crisis program which calls for voluntary action from investors, property agents to offer their rental properties for two year leases and to offer their short term tourism accommodation for up to 90 days in the next two year period," Cr Smith said.
"The time is crucial as this appeal will allow ratepayers and investors to contribute to the region's future by opening up the short-term accommodation and general rental market voluntarily for a set period."
Cr Smith said in many instances people who had moved from outside the area for work had been unable to find any rental accommodation.
"This is not about the homeless yet, it is about building those houses and building the infrastructure.
"Landlords and agents will be encouraged to take up this voluntary proposal by providing two-year leases and offering the maximum 90-day short term accommodation in tourism rentals."
The lack of available housing in our region has caused distress socially and economically, Cr Smith said.
Council has acknowledged this problem will take time to solve; to ease the demand for housing while new homes are built ratepayers and investors need to be aware of how they can help, she said.
"In many industries across the Mid-Coast the lack of housing prevents workers and professionals from participating in growing the economy, building infrastructure and providing vital services.
Landlords and agents will be encouraged to take up this voluntary proposal by providing two-year leases and offering the maximum 90-day short term accommodation in tourism rentals.- Dheera Smith
"This appeal will allow ratepayers and investors to contribute to the region's future by opening up the short-term accommodation and general rental market voluntarily for a set period.
"Councillors, it's time to stop sitting on our hands in this Mid-Coast region"
Leading by example, Cr Smith has put forward her investment/retirement property for 90-day, short term rental.
Troy Fowler said the rental accommodation crisis was not only confined to the Mid-Coast regional, but was Australia-wide.
"I believe urgent action is required as soon as possible," Cr Fowler said.
He was supported with his plea by Peter Epov.
This is a very important issue which requires consideration and does need to be fleshed out, Cr Epov said.
"Housing is a serious issue here and it will continue to be a serious issue.
"This campaign is important to bring this issue to the broader community and hopefully to get people in the community to think about renting.
"We have a lot of properties here which are owned by people which are under utilised and hopefully by council taking this initiative and promoting it it will get interest and people will then participate."
Jeremy Miller asked if staff could advise councillors to monitor the project's success.
"This is a simple program; it may work, it may not, but if you don't try you don't know, and we have to try something," Cr Miller said.
An amendment which included an incentive program for property owners from both the State and Federal governments put forward by Katheryn Stinson and seconded by deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, was lost
"We need to tackled this together," Cr Tickle said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.