Members of Swimming North Coast have bombarded the NSW championships with a massive 14 medals and 45 top ten placings, marking a great improvement on last year's performance.
Also, a small band of younger swimmers competed in the Queensland championships, returning home with one medal and four top ten placings.
NSW Senior State is for 13 years plus. Twelve and under championships will be early next year.
Ten of the medals were won by Alstonville with four won by Stroud swimmers.
Sophie Mayes is once again the top medal winner with four in the able bodied events and Sebastian Webster from Stroud with four in the Multi Class events.
This is the first time that the Multi Class Championships have been held in conjunction with the Senior State Championships.
RESULTS:
Sophie Mayes, 17, Alstonville 2nd - 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle; 3rd -100m freestyle and 50m backstroke. Also 4th - 200m medley, 5th -100m backstroke 4th -100m butterfly.
Sebastian Webster, 13, Stroud, S15 Multi Class 2nd - 100m breaststroke, 3rd - 200m medley, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly.
McKinley Arnison, 17, Alstonville 2nd - 100m freestyle, 3rd - 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle. Also 8th - 200m medley.
Alastair Miller 18, Alstonville 1st - 50m butterfly, 3rd - 100m butterfly. Also 5th - 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle.
Felicity Walker 15, Alstonville 3rd - 1500m freestyle, 4th - 800m freestyle.
Those swimmers who had individual top ten placings-
Alstonville:
Aidan Arnison, 15, 9th - 50m backstroke
Niquola White, 18, 9th - 50m freestyle.
Thomas Bowker, 15, 10th - 1500m freestyle.
Casino:
Beth Lockwood, 17, 7th - 50m breaststroke .
Coffs Harbour:
Nick Alford, 17, 6th - 800m freestyle and 400m freestyle, 7th - 200m backstroke, and 9th - 200 m freestyle
Courtney Clark, 16, 10th - 200m butterfly
Oscar Croak 17, 5th - 50m butterfly, 5th - 200 freestyle, 7th - 50m freestyle, 7th - 100m butterfly, 7th - 100m butterfly.
Millie Edwards-Bradshaw, 15, 7th - 50m backstroke, 4th - 200m butterfly, 8th - 100m butterfly and 6th - 50m butterfly.
Jack Leeson, 16, 10th - 200m IM
Kempsey:
Keeley Smith, 7th - 200m breaststroke
Macksville:
Lily Barlow, 15, 7th - 800m freestyle
Lilly Geddes 7th - 800m freestyle and 4th - 400 IM
Kiera Hetherington, 16, 5th - 400m freestyle
Leah Pickvance, 7th - 50m butterfly
Bailey Whitton, 16, 5th - 200m butterfly, 5th - 100m butterfly, and 10th - 200m freestyle
Nambucca:
Rekkii Byrne, 20, 5th - 50m breaststroke, 8th - 50m butterfly, 8th - 100m breaststroke, and 8th - 100m butterfly
Caleb Daykin, 16, 9th - 50m butterfly
Stroud Seals:
Caitlin McDonald, 13, 8th - 50m breaststroke, and 6th - 200m breaststroke
William Bradshaw, 15, 8th - 200m medley
Port Macquarie:
Zara Phillips, 8th - 200m medley
Aisha Jackson, 16, 9th - 50m breaststroke
One relay top ten for Alstonville in Boys 13 -15 200m freestyle: Lachlan Trease, Cooper Winney, Thomas Bowker, and Aidan Arnison
Medal winner in the Queensland Championships was 12 year old Myla Naylor from Kingscliff
She also had a top ten placing of 6th in the 200m medley
Timothy Wellm, also 12 years old and Kingscliff was placed 7th in the 200m medley, 8th in the 800m freestyle, and 10th in the 50m butterfly.
Taree's Trenton Jones contested four events, the 15 years boys 50 and 100m butterfly and backstroke.
