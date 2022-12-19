Manning River Times

2022/23 NSW Senior State Age swimming championships and Queensland championships

December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
NSW State 22-23 Taree Trenton Jones. Picture supplied.

Members of Swimming North Coast have bombarded the NSW championships with a massive 14 medals and 45 top ten placings, marking a great improvement on last year's performance.

