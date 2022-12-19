Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Dodson will send Full Press for a well-earned spell after the five-year-old gelding completed a tremendous 11-run campaign with another win at Taree on Sunday.
Full Press got to the centre of the track in the straight and finished off too well for his rivals as a $2.15 favourite in the Hydrahose Summer Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap over 1600 metres.
His win was the first of a riding double for Jasper Franklin, who also won on Evocator for trainer Jenny Graham in the Professionals Harrington Class 2 Handicap - Heat Of The Rising Star over 1250 metres to take the lead in that series for apprentice jockeys.
"Full Press went super," Dodson said. "He was a bit more dour this time, but that was because he'd only had nine days between runs, which wasn't usual for him, and when they quickened at the 600 he was a bit flat-footed and didn't show the dash he did in his previous start.
"So he took a bit of winding up, but he was strong late again. I'll tip him out now. He's done a great job, particularly with wins at his last two starts, and he deserves a spell."
Those 11 starts were spread over a period of almost six months, starting in late June, and registered four wins, four seconds and just three unplaced runs.
