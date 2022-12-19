Manning River Times
Full Press wins Hydrahose Summer Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap over 1600 metres at Taree

By Greg Pritchard
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Race 4 winner Full Press with jockey Jasper Franklin and Coffs training Brett Dodson. Picture by Scott Calvin

Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Dodson will send Full Press for a well-earned spell after the five-year-old gelding completed a tremendous 11-run campaign with another win at Taree on Sunday.

