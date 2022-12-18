Cool, fine and sunny weather hosted Old Bar's first twilight markets last Sunday. Some 80 to 90 stall holders set up, covering the entire length of Old Bar Park with a wide range of goods on offer as well as many fresh food outlets.
There have been Christmas bazaars in the CBD in the past, organised by the business and community association, but these markets dwarfed those events. A very good crowd of potential buyers also attended.
Well done Marie and Rob Cant for your continued organisation of Old Bar markets and thanks also to the many stall holders for coming along to Old Bar to make these markets what they have grown into.
