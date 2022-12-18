Manning River Times
Old Bar twilight market

Updated December 19 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
Cool, fine and sunny weather hosted Old Bar's first twilight markets last Sunday. Some 80 to 90 stall holders set up, covering the entire length of Old Bar Park with a wide range of goods on offer as well as many fresh food outlets.

