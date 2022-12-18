Manning River Times
67-year-old man injured in fall from ladder at Killabakh

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:48am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a property at Killabakh on Saturday, December 17. Picture supplied

A 67-year-old man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital late on Saturday, December 17 after he fell from a ladder.

