A 67-year-old man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital late on Saturday, December 17 after he fell from a ladder.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to Killabakh, north of Wingham to reports that the man had fallen three metres off a ladder onto concrete.
It was reported he had serious head and back injuries.
Ambulance paramedics attended the location and treated the man before transporting by road ambulance to Wingham to rendezvous with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and critical care medical team.
The patient was stabilised and flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a stable condition.
