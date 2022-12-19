Cassie Schmidt took another important step in her rookie year as a trainer when she got Miss Mazerati to break through for its first win at Taree on Sunday.
After racing exclusively on soft to heavy tracks in the first six starts of her career, the three-year-old filly relished the opportunity to finally race on a good track and finished off way too well for the others at odds of $6.50 in the Saxbys Soft Drink Maiden Handicap over 1000 metres.
Schmidt, a former jockey who gave that away when the weight battle got too difficult, had her first race meeting as a trainer on July 10 at Grafton and has now had six wins and nine placings from 35 starters.
Her first winner came with her ninth starter - Gulf Of Tomini at Grafton on September 3. She got her second winner in mid-October and since then the wins have started coming closer together, with four wins through the November-December period.
Schmidt is optimistic there's another win in Miss Mazerati soon - particularly if the tracks stay dry.
"She trialled really well at Coffs Harbour eight days before this race, so I was really looking forward to it with her," Schmidt said.
"She just hit wet tracks all through her last preparation and that doesn't really suit her. She gets through the wet okay, but lacks the turn of foot on it. When you let her go her legs start spinning a bit. She's much better suited on the dry.
"We also chucked a tongue tie on her which I think helps her a lot, but the main thing was she was able to get back on top of the ground at Taree."
Schmidt has already nailed down Miss Mazerati's next run, at Port Macquarie on January 6.
"She'll go to a Class 1 country horses only race over 1000 metres there," she said. "It's always hard to step up from a Maiden to a Class 1, so I think a Class 1 that's country only is an ideal stepping stone for her."
Schmidt had one other runner at Taree - La Rosa D'Oro in the Chillout Coolrooms/Hogan Plumbing Group Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 1600m.
La Rose Do'Oro, racing second-up from a spell, finished last of the 14 runners, but Schmidt wasn't expecting a lot from the four-year-old mare at this stage of her campaign.
"She's a dour stayer, so you won't see her run any very good races under 2000 metres," she said. "She'll be much better off when she gets over a trip."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.