Summer Cup at the Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse

By Greg Pritchard
December 19 2022 - 2:00pm
Cassie Schmidt took another important step in her rookie year as a trainer when she got Miss Mazerati to break through for its first win at Taree on Sunday.

Local News

