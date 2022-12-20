EIGHT sides have nominated to play in the 2023 Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition.
This includes two from Group Two, Sawtell and Nambucca Heads. The others are Long Flat, Kendall, Laurieton, Macleay Valley, Harrington and Wingham.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said the draw for the competition are still being finalised, although the season is likely to kickoff on Saturday, April 22. Grand finals will be played in conjunction with either the Hastings League or Group Three.
Mr Drury revealed the competition has also picked up lucrative sponsorship.
He added that 'at this stage' the Group Three clubs have indicated they'll all field women's league tag teams next year.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
