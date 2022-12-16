Manning River Times
The vessel was located about 30 kilometres of the coast near Seal Rocks

December 16 2022 - 11:00am
The man was winched off the cruiser which was approximately 30 kilometres off Seal Rocks. Picture Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A man was airlifted from a cruise ship to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle overnight, Thursday, December 15, following a medical episode.

