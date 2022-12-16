Manning River Times

April 29 kickoff for 2023 Group 3 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry passes the ball from dummy half during the grand final against Port City at Old Bar.

GROUP Three Rugby League will stick with a Saturday grand final in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.