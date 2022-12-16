GROUP Three Rugby League will stick with a Saturday grand final in 2023.
This was decided at the annual meeting.
The group broke with tradition this year by playing the grand finals on a Saturday. Old Bar was the venue, with the Pirates tackling Port City in first grade. This was also the first time Old Bar has hosted a grand final.
Despite heavy rain late in the week and then a storm on the day, the game attracted a gate of $18,900.
Group Three chairman Mal Drury said the clubs were happy to stay with a Saturday grand final for next year.
The semi-final format will also revert to a final five in 2023. This year the group had to revise the competition draw due to problems caused by ongoing wet weather and resulting closed fields at the start of the season. It was decided to switch to a final four to allow the competition-proper to be completed in full without stretching the finals series into October.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said Port City initially favoured retaining the final four for next year.
However, it was explained that playing a final four would mean there would be a shortfall of around $6000 in gate money for the finals series. The majority of this goes back to successful clubs in prizemoney.
The new season will be underway from Saturday, April 29, with the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
No football will be played on the June long weekend. Mr Drury said a decision has yet to be made when or if the Indigenous All Stars game is played.
He added the September 16 grand final will ensure Group Three finishes after the Hastings League and Group Three Junior League, so avoiding a clash.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.