New chairman for Group 3 Rugby League

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
Geoff Kelly is the new chairman of Group Three Rugby League

GEOFF Kelly from Port Macquarie is the new chairman of Group Three Rugby League.

