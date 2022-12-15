Manning River Times
St Clare's High School HSC results

Updated December 16 2022 - 10:26am, first published 9:30am
Taj Simpson is St Clare's High 2022 Dux.

St Clare's High School at Taree had much to celebrate with the release of the Higher School Certificate results this week.

