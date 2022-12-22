Manning River Times
Home/News
Our Business

Manning River oyster farmers assisting UTS in research

December 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Penelope Ajani speaking to Manning area oyster farmer, Ian Crisp. Picture supplied.

A collaboration between university researchers and Manning River oyster farmers has resulted in highly improved practices for safe oyster harvesting in a boost for the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.