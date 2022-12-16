Looking for something to ring in the new year on December 31.
Then gather with family and friends at Fireworks on the Foreshore, held on the banks of the Manning River, Taree and Wallis Lake, Forster-Tuncurry.
The celebratory fireworks displays will launch at 9pm in both locations.
In Taree, the fireworks will launch from a barge in the Manning River, located opposite Queen Elizabeth Park. There will be plenty of vantage points from both sides of the river.
"Gather your friends and family and claim your place on the riverbank. Bring a picnic or support our local cafes and restaurants," MidCoast Council's Deb Tuckerman said.
Check out an array of eating options at https://barringtoncoast.com.au/directory/category/food-and-drink
The Club Forster Sporties Tuncurry Fireworks On The Foreshore will launch from a barge to the south of the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
The lake provides wonderful view points, however water users must adhere to the exclusion zones extending 250 metres from the launch site in Wallis Lake.
For exclusion zone maps, visit https://bit.ly/3WnPeEt
The iconic annual New Year's Eve fireworks displays attract an estimated 15,000 event-goers each year.
It is the event that brings the community together to celebrate what makes the region unique, to embrace visiting friends and holiday-makers, and to reflect proudly on the place we call home.
This year's events are possible thanks to major sponsors, Club Forster and Sporties Tuncurry, and 2RE Radio, Max FM and Forster Town Park Markets.
"It's fantastic to see local businesses and groups offering their support again, particularly in the wake of the pandemic and given the importance of New Year's Eve celebrations to the local community," Ms Tuckerman said.
"Their support will bring people together in a positive and celebratory atmosphere once again. It is this type of support that makes our sense of community so strong."
Temporary road closures in Forster and Tuncurry will be in place between 8pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, December 31:
Ms Tuckerman said a lack of resources had forced council to not hold on-ground entertainment during this year's event.
"The fireworks are definitely the main feature of the night," she said.
"Planning will start in early in 2023 to look at what can be done for next year as we understand the community enjoys these activities.
