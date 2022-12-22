Manning River Times
Home/News

Ingenia Gardens residents donate Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter

December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ingenia Gardens residents have generously donated four Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter. Picture supplied.

The residents of Ingenia Gardens retirement village at Taree have embraced the season of giving, generously donating four Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.