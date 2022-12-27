A total of 95,080 vehicles were sold in November bringing the year-to-date total to 993,509. This result represents a 17.9 per cent increase on the same month in 2021.
"The automotive sector is continuing to recover from pandemic related shutdowns, a global shortage of microprocessors and the general supply chain uncertainty we experienced over the last two years," Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) Chief Executive Tony Weber said.
"The industry will deliver the one millionth vehicle to the market in 2022 next week."
"While this is positive news, many customers are still facing extended wait times for their vehicle, with expected delivery dates for some models beyond 12 months."
Toyota led the market with a total of 20,107 vehicles sold. Mazda was second with 7549, followed by Ford (7165), Kia (6120) and Mitsubishi (5559).
The Toyota Hi-Lux was the highest selling model with 5440 sales reported. Ford's Ranger followed with 5073. Toyota's Corolla was third with 3732 followed by MG's ZS (3051) and Toyota's Landcruiser (2296).
Chinese builders are starting to really impact the market with the MG ZS moving to 4th place for the month with sales of 3051, a 93 per cent improvement on November 2021
To all our readers a very happy and blessed Christmas. Drive safely.
