A strategic plan will be developed to identify how to manage and respond to stormwater issues and how to maintain sewer infrastructure into the future, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott told councillors attending the December council meeting.
Mr Scott was responding to a question with notice by Peter Epov who asked for an update of the region's sewer and stormwater networks.
Cr Epov was asking for an assurance sufficient resources have been allocated for the maintenance of the aging sewer and stormwater networks.
In particular within urban locations such as Forster, Tuncurry, Taree, Old Bar and Hallidays Point which have come under some recent criticism, Cr Epov said.
"In recent years, investigations have identified long-standing issues with stormwater infiltration and illegal stormwater connections in some areas of the sewerage system," Mr Scott said.
"Both of these issues have a major impact on the functioning of the system during periods of heavy or repeated rainfall," he said.
"In 2019-20 a pilot study was undertaken into the potential efficiency improvements from finding and fixing sources of stormwater inflow and infiltration.
"Whilst sewer systems are designed with sufficient capacity to handle most flows, it is not feasible for these systems to handle significant stormwater infiltration during wet weather."
Mr Scott said the pilot study provided justification for the establishment of a dedicated team in 2021 to identify and rectify issues in the network.
"In addition to repairing the sewer network, we are also pursuing the rectification of issues identified within private property with the respective owners.
"The work done to date indicates that the level of resourcing is sufficient.
In relation to the stormwater network, the capacity of drainage systems in any area reflects the standards that were in place at the time the area was developed.
"As a result, there are areas where the capacity of the drainage system is known to be insufficient.
"At present, 50 per cent of the revenue from the stormwater levy (more than $400,000 per year) is allocated to improving system capacity.
"Additionally, the resources allocated to maintenance are largely consistent with what was being allocated prior to the merger."
