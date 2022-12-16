Manning River Times
Home/News

Fifty per cent per cent of stormwater levy revenue is allocated to improving system capacity

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Peter Epov. Picture Scott Calvin.

A strategic plan will be developed to identify how to manage and respond to stormwater issues and how to maintain sewer infrastructure into the future, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott told councillors attending the December council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.