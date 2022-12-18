The Wingham Summertime Rodeo is back for 2023, and nothing short of a herd of charging bulls can stop it this time.
Back after a COVID enforced postponement, the rodeo will be held at the Wingham Showground on Saturday January 7 and will feature all of the action and excitement the event has become known for.
"We've got the bull ride, the saddle brocs, bareback, ladies barrels, kids barrels, mini bulls, steer wresting, roping and tying," event secretary, Sue Harris said.
"We're thinking about adding a junior rope and tie event for the under 18s, if we get enough interest, which will be a first for the area.
"I think there's an over 40s bull ride too, for all those who think they're still young."
In addition to the usual program of events in the arena, there will be entertainment provided by musician, Georgie Darr from 9.30pm, plus the always amusing Big Al Wilson rodeo clown.
There will be food and drink available, plus a licensed bar until 11pm.
Organisers are expecting a sellout crowd of 6000 through the gate, while Fitzsimmon Bros Livestock will be providing stock for the event.
Gates open at noon when the slack rounds will commence, with the main event from 6pm onwards.
For patron safety, viewing pleasure and security, no gazebos or tarps are to be erected on the rodeo bank.
No alcohol or glass bottles are allowed.
For more information visit the Wingham Rodeo facebook page.
