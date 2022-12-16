THE southerly winds have kept outside anglers close to shore during the past week.
Snapper are biting well on the close-in reefs and some pearl perch have also been bagged.
Mahi Mahi are still to be caught around the fish aggregating devices (FAD).
Tailor and salmon are on the bite from the beaches so anglers should check out their favourite spots.
The tailor are only choppers while the salmon can be up to 2kgs plus.
Crowdy beach is the best spot to land a tailor.
Flathead are the most numerous species in the Manning River in further good news for anglers.
Soft plastic and hard bodied lures all take fish.
Some good bream have been caught from the river wall at night on fresh yabbies.
Luderick and whiting have been conspicuous by their absence during the last couple of weeks.
Perhaps they will come on the bite when the southerly winds abate
