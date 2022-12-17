In-form Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes aims to continue striking while the iron is hot with several good chances at Sunday's home race meeting at the Bushland Drive track.
Wilkes had a winner at Tuncurry on Tuesday, three winners at Taree on November 28 and another winner at Taree on November 20 and two of those recent winners - Curracabundi and Razzama - are set to run on Sunday.
Razzama is also entered for the TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday, but as the sixth emergency is unlikely to get a run.
Curracabundi is in the Chillout Coolrooms/Hogan Plumbing Group Class I and Maiden Plate over 1600m and Razzama the Professionals Harrington Class 2 Handicap - Heat Of The Rising Star over 1250m.
"Once they're in form, particularly the mares like Curracabundi, you don't want to take it away from them, you like to keep them going and get the best out of them while you can and she's going really well at the moment," Wilkes said.
"The races Curracabundi and Razzama are in are probably a fraction short of what their best distance is going to be now, but they're still both good winning chances if given the right runs and neither of them will be too far off the lead. They'll both be close and handy, so I like these races for them."
Racing starts at 1.36pm.
