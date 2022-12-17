Manning River Times

Top chances from Wilkes stable at Taree's race meeting on Sunday

By Greg Prichard
December 17 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In-form Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes

In-form Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes aims to continue striking while the iron is hot with several good chances at Sunday's home race meeting at the Bushland Drive track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.