Full Press to be right in the finish in Summer Cup

By Greg Prichard
December 17 2022 - 10:00am
Promising apprentice Jasper Franklin will ride Full Press in Sunday's Hydrahose Summer Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap at Taree.

FULL Press has had a long preparation that began in the middle of winter and covers 10 races, but he has held his form superbly throughout and trainer Brett Dodson is confident he'll be right in the finish again at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting on Sunday.

