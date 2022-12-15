Manning River Times

Great Lakes cricketers leads T1 bowling and batting aggregates

By Mick McDonald
December 16 2022 - 10:30am
Josh Hardy from Taree United has scored 191 runs at an imposing average of 191 in the Manning T1 cricket competition.

GREAT Lakes cricketers lead the list of run getters and wicket takers in Manning T1 cricket going into the Christmas break.

