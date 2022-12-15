GREAT Lakes cricketers lead the list of run getters and wicket takers in Manning T1 cricket going into the Christmas break.
Liam Simpson is the top batsman. He has 224 runs at 28.
Gloucester's Johny Cornelius was better known as an opening bowler before this season.
However, he's been moved to the top of the batting order and has accumulated 215 runs at 43 for the Bushmen. Drew Townsend, also from Great Lakes has 198 at 24 while Josh Hardy from Taree United has 191 at the imposing average of 191.
Sam Hull, also from the Great Lakes, rounds off the top five with 189 at 47.
Great Lakes fill the top three spots in the T1 bowling. Blake Clark has 19 wickets at the frugal average of 7 while Ishan Thapa has 15 at 12. Wil Elliott has claimed 13 wickets at 10.
Taree West veteran Paul Cox has 12 wickets at 8 while Jackson Witts from Taree United has 11 at 11.
Great Lakes leads the competition with 45 points from Taree United on 42 and Wingham 36.
Gloucester follows on 18, Old Bar Tavern 12 and Taree West 9.
The competition resumes on Saturday, January 14. There are six rounds remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
United, the defending premier, will meet Great Lakes on January 14 in a clash that will go a long way to determining the minor premiership. Six matches will be played in T1 before the start of the semi-finals on Saturday, February 25. Winner of the major semi will host the grand final on Saturday, March 11.
Both the Johnny Martin Oval and Chatham Park should be back in play next month. No games have been played there this season due to damage caused by the ongoing rain from earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell expects the association will field a formidable side in the Mid North Coast inter-district competition to start next month.
He said the response has been encouraging from players.
Selectors will meet early next month to name the side for the opening game against Macleay on Sunday, January 15.
However, the association has still to appoint a manager for the First XI.
Manning, Macleay and Hastings will contest the competition, which returns to the Mid North Coast calendar for the first time since the 2016/17 season.
The First XI was discarded when the Mid North Coast Premier League started in 2017/18 as this involved first grade clubs from the Manning, Hastings and Macleay associations.
However, the collapse of the premier league last year saw the First XI reinstated for this season.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.