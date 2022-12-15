Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
December 16 2022 - 10:00am
Rural firies have been tasked with transporting Santa around communities in the Lansdowne Valley again this Christmas Eve.

Santa will again be calling in at the Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade so the firies can drive him around the village to see all the children. The brigade will sound their siren so when they are leaving the fire shed to let the children know when to come out and greet Santa.

