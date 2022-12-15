Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its usual fund-raising raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Saturday, December 24. Because it is Christmas they will have 25 seafood trays, 25 meat trays and four hams. You can get tickets at the club from 5pm. If you do not have tickets in their Giant Christmas raffle yet you will still be able to get them at the club. This raffle will be draw following the meat draws.