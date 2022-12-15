Santa will again be calling in at the Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade so the firies can drive him around the village to see all the children. The brigade will sound their siren so when they are leaving the fire shed to let the children know when to come out and greet Santa.
For other communities check your local fire brigade's Facebook Page to see what time and which rout they will be taking Santa to see the children.
A Bushfire SimTable Demonstration has been organised to be held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Tuesday evening, January 24 commencing at 6pm.
This is a bushfire preparedness program with a difference. It allows landholders to see how our local topography, vegetation and weather affects the way a fire moves across the landscape.
Chris Dart from Hunter Joint Organisation will showcase Simtable, which is a digital sand table which displays a map of our area and lets us vary weather and vegetation and see the results.
It will provide a realistic demonstration of how your property and community could be affected.
There will also be people on hand to help you prepare a tailored and detailed response plan.
If you are interested in attending this demonstration, please go to the Upper Lansdowne Hall Facebook page where you can RSVP.
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group have finished their Thursday get-togethers for this year and will return on Thursday, January 5. New members are always welcome.
The group recently held its annual general meeting. Elected were coordinator Robyn Lauder; secretary Judy Quail and treasurer Norma Lonergan.
Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its usual fund-raising raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Saturday, December 24. Because it is Christmas they will have 25 seafood trays, 25 meat trays and four hams. You can get tickets at the club from 5pm. If you do not have tickets in their Giant Christmas raffle yet you will still be able to get them at the club. This raffle will be draw following the meat draws.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have raffles on Friday evening, December 23. This raffle includes 20 seafood trays, 20 meat trays and five hams. Tickets are also still available at the club bar in their Christmas raffles.
Following the raffles, the club has organised live musical entertainment with the Rogue Crew band.
The Lansdowne Uniting Church is inviting our community to join in with them and David Freeman at their annual Bible readings and carols singing on Christmas Eve at the church hall. It will commence at 5pm and will finished in time for when Santa arrives in the village.
Trading days and hours for our local Lansdowne general store and post office over the Christmas period are: Saturday, December 24 9am - 11am; Sunday, December 25 closed; Monday, December 26 closed; Tuesday, December 27 closed; Saturday, December 31 9am - 11am; Sunday, January 1 closed; Monday, January 2 closed.
Nathan and Corey hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday period.
