NEW year, new field, new day.
That'll be the story for the Rainbow Warriors in 2023. Rainbow Warriors is a football system set up for children with special needs.
The brainchild of Taree's Matt Zarb, Rainbow Warriors will enter its fifth season next year.
However, following talks with Football Mid North Coast, it has been decided to move the Warriors from Omaru Park in Taree to the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground. The competition will switch from Sunday to Saturday morning.
"This is a great outcome all round,'' Matt said.
"Playing on Saturday should be easier for the parents and this will also give us our own field - we'll have full access to all the facilities there. We'll have our own Rainbow Warriors sign up there.''
Matt concedes the last couple of years have been tough due to COVID restrictions and wet weather.
"But we're looking for big things next year. That's going to be our focus,'' he added.
Matt said organising gala days against teams from other areas will be on the agenda.
"We're hoping that we might be able to get junior club teams with the bye to come and have a game against us on a Saturday morning. That wasn't always possible on Sundays,'' he added.
The new season will be underway from April 22 and will run to September. Matt revealed that the competition will include under 18s next year for the first time.
Matt thanks Football Mid North Coast for the support, particularly chairman Lance Fletcher.
