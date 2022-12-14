Manning River Times
Home/News

Warriors to switch from Sundays to Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow Warriors will be shifting base to the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground next year while games will be played on Saturday mornings.

NEW year, new field, new day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.