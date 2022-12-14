Man charged for failing to quit licensed premises

Police have issued a warning to patrons of licensed premises this festive season - if your refused entry, told to leave, then you must comply.
This follows the arrest of a 22 year old man after he allegedly forced his way into a local licensed premises at Hallidays Point.
Police alleged at about 9.15pm Friday, December 9, the man assaulted three other people and caused damage to a number of walls in the premises.
Police say the 22-year-old and his 39-year-old female companion did eventually leave before police arrival.
About 11.20pm the same night police located the man and he was arrested. He was conveyed to Forster Police Station where he was charged with failing to quit licensed premises, assault on three people, malicious damage and hinder/resist police in the execution of their duty following an incident at the police station.
He was refused bail by police and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday morning, December 10 where he was conditionally bailed to appear before Forster Local Court in January.
Police say the 39-year-old woman will be issued with a $550 infringement for her alleged part in the incident.
"It's the festive session, but please if your refused entry, told to leave, then you must comply," a police spokesperson said.
"If your not happy with the decision then our suggestion is comply, and follow up the incident with the management of the premises in the days following."
