Manning River Times
Home/News

22-year-old man charged following incident at Hallidays Point licensed premises

Updated December 14 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged for failing to quit licensed premises

Police have issued a warning to patrons of licensed premises this festive season - if your refused entry, told to leave, then you must comply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.