MidCoast Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have partnered to establish a new access point for four wheel drive vehicles onto Kylies Beach in Crowdy Bay National Park.
This project provides safer access onto Kylies Beach for 4WDs following damage sustained to the original access point in consecutive flood events in 2021 and 2022.
The works were completed last week and the new beach access was widely used and enjoyed over the weekend.
The original beach access point has been closed to the public since the March 2021 flood event.
Anyone driving a 4WD on the beach must hold a valid beach access vehicle permit and obey beach driving rules.
"Holding a permit gives you entry to a range of beautiful beaches, and shows you are willing to comply with rules regarding where and when you can access the beach," council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
"As our beaches are sensitive and dynamic environments, we also have a responsibility to make sure all beach users and the environment are protected.
"Four-wheel driving is a fantastic way to explore our unspoilt beaches and we want our residents and visitors to have fun and stay safe."
The Kylies Beach project has been jointly funded by NPWS and MidCoast Council and was undertaken by the NSW Soil Conservation Service.
For further information about beach driving or to apply for a permit, head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/beachdriving
