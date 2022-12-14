Manning River Times
Bulahdelah student named NSW best all rounder

December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
Ampol Best All Rounder Award NSW recipient, Amber Cunningham is congratulated by with Ampol marine compliance spec distribution and former Bulahdelah student, Trent Styles.

Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) vice-captain, Amber Cunningham has been named the inaugural winner of the Ampol Best All Rounder for NSW.

