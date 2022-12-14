Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) vice-captain, Amber Cunningham has been named the inaugural winner of the Ampol Best All Rounder for NSW.
The award recognises the outstanding achievements of Australia's best all-rounder from each state.
School principal, George Frangos said it was with great pride the school acknowledged Amber's achievement.
"This award recognises all of Amber's contributions to our school and local community, in leadership, service and community, arts and culture, sports, attitude and personal conduct and all the while assisted her fellow students to pursue their full potential," Mr Frangos said.
"Amber has demonstrated strength through extreme adversity and we thank Ampol for providing her with this opportunity to pursue her future goals," he said.
"Congratulations to Amber on being the first winner of the NSW award."
While the Best All Rounder Award program has been running for more than 35 years, 2022 was the first time the award had recognised the outstanding achievements from each state.
More than 2000 secondary schools participated in this year's awards.
Ampol managing director and CEO, Matt Halliday said the company was proud to celebrate the achievements of Australia's emerging leaders in the classroom, on the sporting field, with arts and culture and across the community.
"Ampol is a proud Australian company and this program forms part of our commitment to supporting communities and recognising the best all-round achievements of our young leaders across the country.
"Everyone at Ampol wishes to congratulate our winners for this well-deserved recognition.
"Amber is as accomplished academically as she is with her community and local charity-based activities which she manages while acting as her younger brother's main support person."
As part of her recognition, Amber won a $2000 cash grant and a $1000 AmpolCash gift card, in addition to a $2000 grant for her school.
The Best All Rounder Award is Ampol's longest running community program.
