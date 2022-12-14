Taree Lions Club members are hamming it up once again this year for Christmas shoppers on a budget.
Every Thursday and Friday mornings throughout December the Lions club is operating a chocolate wheel in Taree Central shopping centre, giving shoppers a chance of winning a Christmas ham.
At only $2 a spin and with 15 to 20 hams being won each day, the odds of winning seem pretty good.
The wheel has been a Lions club tradition for the last 45 years and this year is no exception.
Woolworths Taree is on board supplying the hams and in true Christmas spirit, has donated an extra two for free to the Lions just to help the cause along.
According to Taree Lions member Warren Berry, the wheel is well patronised by locals and helps to raise money for other community projects.
"We buy the hams off Woolworths and make small margin out of each spin, and the money goes back into local charities and whatever else we can do around the town," Warren said.
With plenty of hams being won each day for the price of a gold coin, it seems everyone is a winner.
"It just gives people the opportunity to put a ham in the fridge for Christmas for a couple of bucks."
There's still plenty of time to stock the fridge for Christmas with the Lions club operating the wheel up until Friday, December 23, so don't miss out.
