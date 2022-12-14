Manning River Times
Home/News

Lions Club of Taree runs chocolate wheel for hams

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L to R Event co ordinator Allen Lenton, Woolworths store manager Andrew Gillogly, Woolworths operations manager Michael McKenzie and Taree Lions Club President George Greaves. Picture supplied

Taree Lions Club members are hamming it up once again this year for Christmas shoppers on a budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.