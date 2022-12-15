Manning River Times
Women's Premier League plan for football zone

By Mick McDonald
December 16 2022 - 4:00am
Ginger Harrison playing for Mid Coast in a Northern NSW Women's Premier League match. Football Mid North Coast hopes to start a Women's Zone Premier League next year.

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast hopes to start a Zone Premier League Women in 2023.

