Manning River Times
Home/News
Our People

Volunteer Michelle Richardson acknowledged at NSW Parliament House awards ceremony

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 15 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I was quite gobsmacked to start with. I mean, you never volunteer your services to get awards."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.