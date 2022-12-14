"I was quite gobsmacked to start with. I mean, you never volunteer your services to get awards."
Yet despite her reluctance in seeking recognition, Michelle Richardson was formally acknowledged as part of the recent Centre for Volunteering's 2022 awards held at the NSW Parliament House.
Michelle was nominated for the award by her employer, Early Connections - Manning and Great Lakes, following 26 years as part of the organisation's management committee, the past 23 years serving as president.
Nominated in the Not-for-Profit Voluntary Governance category, Michelle was recognised for her invaluable support for the organisation over the years, through changes, significant expansion, grant applications and most recently, through the change from a government funded service to fee for service under the NDIS scheme.
Through all of this Michelle has selflessly volunteered her time and efforts, a relationship that began initially with her as a client of the service.
"I first started off with Early Connections as a parent," Michelle said.
"My son, who is 29 now, has cerebral palsy and I just wanted to give back because I found it was a wonderful service with so much support for parents in need."
That sense of reciprocity has led to almost three decades of helping others.
As a parent raising a special needs child, Michelle encountered first hand all the difficulties that entailed.
The experience made her determined to lessen the burden in any way possible for others who were to follow down the same path.
"I just feel like I'm giving back to the service that helped me so much and changed my life," Michelle said.
"It can be a very daunting stage of your life if you've got a child with special needs, I just wanted to help and give confidence to other people so they can do the best they can."
An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare study states that almost one-third of Australians aged 15 and over participated in unpaid voluntary work through an organisation or group in 2019, while volunteers contributed an estimated 596.2 million hours to the community over a 12 month period.
In a recent statement addressing the role of volunteers, the NSW Government's Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the State's 4.9 million volunteers contribute almost $127 billion to the State's economy.
"I cannot thank our volunteers enough for all they do and I encourage everyone to take the time to acknowledge their contributions big and small, for making NSW a great place to live," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.
The acknowledgement of the role of volunteers is an important one to recognise given their contribution to society. Perhaps even more so given the dollar value the minister has assigned to the sector.
Meanwhile, those at the 'coal face' know there is much to be done with little in terms of tangible reward on offer, providing for others, often where services are lacking.
Their reward, however, remains something other than that which can be quantified in dollars and cents.
"No one wants to do anything for no pay this day and age, but it's very rewarding," Michelle Richards said.
"I mean, you don't get paid, but you can see the good in what's happening."
