Cool, fine and sunny weather hosted Old Bar's first twilight markets last Sunday. Some 80 to 90 stall holders set up, covering the entire length of Old Bar Park with a wide range of goods on offer as well as many fresh food outlets.
There have been Christmas bazaars in the CBD in the past, organised by the business and community association, but these markets dwarfed those events. A very good crowd of potential buyers also attended.
Well done Marie and Rob Cant for your continued organisation of Old Bar markets and thanks also to the many stall holders for coming along to Old Bar to make these markets what they have grown into.
Towards the end of the market, the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch raffle was drawn. Brian Handley and Rita Jennings where the two major prize winners, with a woman from Sydney winning one of the prizes and the remainder went to Old Bar residents. The draw was live streamed and can be viewed on the sub-branch Facebook page.
Major donors of prizes came from the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Coles Old Bar and Old Bar Metro Service Station. However, it was market stall holders who donated many of the prizes so well done.
The sub-branch auxiliary worked hard in the weeks leading up to the draw and at the RSL stall selling tickets.
The very final activity for the Barwalla RSL Day Club was its annual Christmas party last Monday. Members and volunteers, past and present, met at Club Old Bar for a morning tea and lunch.
The time was interspersed with multiple lucky door prize draws and a number of raffle prizes also. The day was rounded out with a Christmas cake, made by one of the long serving volunteers, Laurie Mills, who is famous in Old Bar for the wonderful Christmas cakes he makes every year for his friends.
Old Bar Catholic, Christmas day mass at 8.30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar.
There will be no 11am Anglican service on Christmas day at Old Bar. There will be one parish service at St John's Taree at 9am.
There will be no 4pm Old Bar Bible Church service on Christmas Day.
In 2023 the association will look at updating the town and area map in Lauders' car park. The Old Bar Men's Shed have agreed to assist by carrying out the work to replace the polycarbonate panel on the town notice board at the front of Coles car park.
It was advised that MidCoast Council has appointed a landscape architect, Craig Luff, who would be seeking community input into upgrading of Old Bar State Park around the surf club area.
Council arranged a review of the walking trails in the State park from Old Bar to Mud Bishops in October attended by representatives of the Lions Club (involved in the original community project to create the trails), Manning Coastcare and National Parks Association as well as four council staff.
A program of upgrading and sign posting is being developed. The future repair of facilities at Mud Bishops and protection from further vandalism is also being discussed.
Council is to be contacted regarding preservation of the historic tree on the Clerke Street verge next to Flow Bar. The tree is dying back and the soil around it compacted. Originally gifted by Mud Bishop, so quite old, it is mentioned in history stories as a corkwood, though it has been professionally identified as a mangrove boobialla (Myoporum acuminatum).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.