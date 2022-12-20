Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Gar twilight markets drew a big crowd

By Ian Dimmock
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auxiliary raffle organisers. Picture supplied

Cool, fine and sunny weather hosted Old Bar's first twilight markets last Sunday. Some 80 to 90 stall holders set up, covering the entire length of Old Bar Park with a wide range of goods on offer as well as many fresh food outlets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.